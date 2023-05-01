A three-year-old child is dead after being pulled from a family pool in Hagersville over the weekend.

It happened at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that the child was “located unresponsive” in the pool following a 911 call.

They were rushed to hospital but were later pronounced dead.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and no further details are being released,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a press release. “The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit is assisting with the investigation.”