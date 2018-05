Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





A three-year-old boy who was pronounced dead after being found in a vehicle in Burlington Wednesday died from overheating, an autopsy has found.

In a news release, Halton regional Police said an autopsy conducted Thursday found “the preliminary cause of death was determined to be hyperthermia, consistent with the child being left in a vehicle and exposed to high temperatures for an extended period of time.”

Police said they received a call from a “hysterical male” at around 5:30 p.m. who reported that a toddler wasn’t breathing.

The caller told police that the child was inside a grey Ford Escape parked in the North Service and Kerns roads area, however, he was outside the vehicle when officers arrived.

“Police and EMS attended the scene and worked on the child performing resuscitation activities,” Insp. Anthony Odoardi told reporters at the scene Wednesday.

“Unfortunately the child was pronounced dead by EMS.”

Paramedics said it appeared the boy had been in the vehicle for at least several hours. According to Environment Canada, temperatures reached as high as 26.6 C in Burlington on Wednesday.

Officers could be seen consoling an emotional man in the parking lot near the vehicle but it is not clear what his connection is to the toddler.

In the wake of the fatal incident, police are urging people to exercise caution as temperatures begin to rise.

“As a public service announcement regarding any hot day or cold day, in regards to vehicles, we ask the public to use their common sense,” Odoardi said.

The vehicle was parked by the wall of a building which houses Crossroads Global Media Group, a studio for Christian television talk show 100 Huntley Street, and office spaces for a number of other businesses.

The owner of the building told CTV News Toronto that he knows the boy’s family, who are members of his building ownership team.

Fighting back tears on Thursday, Shawn Saulnier said he is heartbroken by the tragedy.

“I feel very sad at the moment,” he said.

“I think the family is very loved and supported. I think they’re thought of as wonderful parents and a really beautiful couple, a beautiful married couple. That adds even greater sadness.”

A vigil was held in honour of the boy and his family Thursday morning inside the chapel at the Crossroads Centre.

The 100 Huntley Street hosts also prayed for the toddler with viewers on air during their morning show.

“At a time like this prayer communicates what we cannot,” Crossroads CEO Lorna Dueck wrote in a statement about the incident. “We know there are many others who are hurting who wish for supportive prayer – our lives need God’s embrace.”

The vehicle was towed away late Wednesday night and remains in possession of Halton Regional Police.

No charges have been laid so far. Police say the investigation is ongoing.