

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A toddler found near the body of woman in a Mississauga apartment unit on Monday afternoon has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries, as homicide detectives say they are looking into the woman’s death.

Emergency crews were called to Four Springs Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga at 3:35 p.m. and located a deceased adult female inside an apartment unit.

Peel Paramedics said a toddler was located near the woman and they took it to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the homicide and missing persons bureau considers the woman’s death “suspicious” but would not elaborate.