

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A toddler remains in critical condition following a crash on Highway 401 in North York early this morning.

The three-vehicle crash occurred in the eastbound collector lanes near Leslie Street shortly before 1 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said when crews arrived on scene, one person was located inside an SUV and three people were inside another vehicle.

A family of five, including three children, were inside the third car involved in the collision, Schmidt said.

Toronto paramedics confirmed that two adults, a woman in her 50s and another woman in her 60s, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two children suffered minor injuries and a third child, a 17-month-old, was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

“The OPP traffic support unit attended to assist with the investigation. We are appealing to any witnesses that might have some information to come forward and call the Toronto OPP,” Schmidt said.

“At this point, no charges have been laid.”

The eastbound collector lanes were closed at Leslie Street following the collision but have since reopened.

“The investigation is continuing off the highway,” Schmidt said.