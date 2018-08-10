

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Hamilton police are reminding families to secure their windows and doorways after a toddler wandered onto the second floor roof of a home earlier this week.

Police say that they were called to the King and Tisdale streets area at around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 after receiving reports about a young child who was spotted standing on the second floor roof of the building.

According to police, the child was inside his bedroom napping when he awoke and “squeezed out” a window. Police say that a citizen in the area was the first one to spot the child and ran inside the home to pull him to safety.

Police say that the incident is not being investigated as criminal but should serve as a reminder to parents about the importance of keeping windows and doorways secured.

The child involved in the incident was under the age of two, according to police.

“Hamilton Police are thankful for the quick thinking actions of those who witnessed the incident, alerted the parents and quickly brought the child to safety,” police said in the press release. “Families are reminded to secure windows and doorways to ensure the safety of their children. It only takes a moment for a young child to put themselves in a dangerous situation.”