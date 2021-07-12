A toddler reportedly just over one year old was struck and critically injured by a car in Brampton overnight, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said they were called to Royal Salisbury Way, near Highway 410 and Williams Parkway, at 12:18 a.m. Monday for reports that a child was struck in a driveway.

They arrived to find the child without vital signs.

They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The child was reportedly struck and run over by the driver of a white Chevrolet sedan.