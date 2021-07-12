Toddler struck by car and critically injured In Brampton: police
A vehicle is seen where a toddler was struck in a driveway in Brampton on July 12, 2021. (Tom Podolec/CTV News Toronto)
Share:
Published Monday, July 12, 2021 5:26AM EDT
A toddler reportedly just over one year old was struck and critically injured by a car in Brampton overnight, Peel Regional Police say.
Police said they were called to Royal Salisbury Way, near Highway 410 and Williams Parkway, at 12:18 a.m. Monday for reports that a child was struck in a driveway.
They arrived to find the child without vital signs.
They were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
The child was reportedly struck and run over by the driver of a white Chevrolet sedan.