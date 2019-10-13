

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A 20-month-old baby and two women were seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle while standing on a sidewalk in Scarborough.

It happened in the area of Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue at around 11 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the baby boy in a stroller and two women suffering from injuries.

Paramedics said the baby was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The two women were also taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Toronto police Insp. Mandeep Mann said that they know there is more than one person in the vehicle.

“What we know thus far is that a silver SUV was travelling eastbound on Ellesmere Road," said Mann. "As it crossed the intersection of Pharmacy Avenue it struck two adults and a 20-month-old baby as they were standing on the south curb."

Mann said that one of the women is believed to be the mother of the child.

On Sunday evening, police said the child remains in serious but stable condition.

A man who identified himself as the father of the child told CTV News Toronto that his son is "doing okay."

“He’s got a lot of energy. He loves to play, runs around a lot. I’m not sure he will be the same after this,” the father, who did not want to be identified. “Right now he is still in the hospital being monitored, but he is okay.”

He said the other two women who were struck by the car were his wife and his mother-in-law. They are both recovering at Sunnybrook Hospital, but he said they don’t have any memory of what happened.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “Right now, I am shifting my focus more on making sure that whoever is responsible for this is accountable and they turn themselves in.”

“They could have been killed today and if that was the case, he or she, whoever, left them there to die the way I see it.”

An occupant of the vehicle reportedly got out and assessed the scene before fleeing on foot, police said. He was last seen going southbound on Pharmacy Avenue.

Investigators have released a photograph of who they believe to be a passenger in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was last seen westbound on Ellesmere Road, police said. Investigators say they are looking for a white male with a beard driving a Grey Dodge Journey.

Police said there may be some sort of front-end damage on the vehicle.

Mann said that police are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but that officers are treating the incident “very, very seriously.”

“We will identify who that driver was. We will identify who that occupant was that came out of the vehicle,” Mann said. “My message to those individuals, both of them and anyone else who was in that vehicle, is to please retain counsel and turn yourselves in to Traffic Services.”

Mayor John Tory said in a series of tweets on Saturday afternoon that he fully supports an increase in penalties for those involved in collisions with pedestrians and steeper consequences for those who flee the scene.

"We are working as a City to reduce collisions but drivers cannot act recklessly and must recognize they bear the ultimate responsibility because they are operating vehicles which can inflict such terrible consequences.

"We are working to make our roads safer including by lowering the speed limit at this intersection and soon enforcing that new limit with automated speed enforcement," the mayor tweeted.

There is a full closure at Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road for a police investigation.

Police are asking anyone with security video or dashboard camera footage of the area to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.