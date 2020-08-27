Toilet paper spills onto roadway after tractor-trailer crash on Hwy. 400 exit ramp
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of toilet paper crashed on a Highway 400 exit ramp on Thursday morning. (Twitter/OPP_HSD)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:19AM EDT
A Highway 400 off-ramp was shut down for several hours this morning after a tractor-trailer crashed, sending a load of toilet paper rolls it was carrying flying across the roadway.
The incident occurred this morning on the southbound Highway 400 King Road exit.
Police say the truck rolled on its side, spilling the toilet paper it was carrying onto the ramp.
No injuries were reported.