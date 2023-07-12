A week after sharing his displeasure with Toronto’s traffic, Tom Cruise has returned to the city to surprise fans at a screening of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Just before a daytime screening of the film at the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre at Richmond and John streets, Cruise walked into the cinema alongside director Christopher McQuarrie to address the moviegoers.

“We dream of these moments to make these films for you,” the actor said in a short speech before the film. “And for you to see it in this kind of format. It’s such an honour to entertain you, and I’m just so happy to see everyone here.”

Surprise! @TomCruise and @chrismcquarrie just braved Toronto traffic to pop by the Scotiabank Cineplex public matinee of #MissionImpossible DEAD RECKONING PART ONE. pic.twitter.com/ehjrRjwegk — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 11, 2023

Earlier in the press tour for the film, Cruise spoke with ETalk in Toronto, lamenting the city’s traffic and joking about its effect on his work as an actor.

“You know what, I have done that challenge and I have been in that traffic. I’ve made movies in Toronto, I’ve visited Toronto, I have friends in Toronto,” Cruise said, laughing.

Wow. #MissionImpossible7 is a mesmerizing masterpiece. I was in constant awe seeing Tom Cruise putting his life in danger for entertainment. Even had chance to see him in person in my crowded theatre in Toronto! The wild audience erupted in huge applause. Full review coming soon. pic.twitter.com/T9txmTjkig — Hassan Ilahi (@HassanIlahi3) July 11, 2023

Though it’s been some time since Cruise was last in the city shooting a movie – his 1988 rom-com “Cocktail” was largely filmed in Toronto – Toronto’s grid-lock has left a lasting impression.

“What’s up with the traffic in Toronto? Have they figured this out?” Cruise added.

On her first day in office, mayor elect Olivia Chow responded to Cruise, standing amidst a sea of cyclists who accompanied her to City Hall. She suggested more Torontonians should take different types of transportation to mitigate traffic in the city.

“I have a message for Tom Cruise,” she said on Wednesday morning. “He should look at what we have here – we don’t have a traffic problem if we have more people taking different forms of transportation, whether it’s cycling, public transit or driving. Let’s all work together, safely sharing the road.”

With files from CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras