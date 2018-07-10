

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Top Bombardier officials appeared before the TTC board today to personally apologize for production issues that are behind the recall of about three-quarters of Toronto’s new streetcars.

Bombardier confirmed last week that it would have to recall 67 of the 89 streetcars already delivered to the TTC due to a “welding defect” that could impact the guaranteed 30-year lifespan of the vehicles.

Appearing before the TTC board for the first time on Tuesday, Bombardier Transportation for the Americas President Benoit Brossoit said that while the company “understands and shares the disappointment” of TTC riders and “truly apologizes” for the issue, they are doing everything they can to “make it right” and deliver on their commitments to Toronto.

He said that after missing numerous deadlines for the delivery of streetcars, Bombardier has now met its target for the two quarter in a row and remains “fully committed” to delivering all 204 streetcars owed to the TTC by the end of 2019, as prescribed in its contract.

Bombardier’s contract called for it to deliver 147 streetcars to the TTC by the end of 2017 but it only delivered 65.

“Issues like this one are not uncommon in the industry and it does not make our cars bad,” Brossoit said. “Our presence here today shows that we are dealing with this issue proactively, in full transparency and responsibly with the TTC, its riders and the public, making sure there are no compromises on quality and safety.”

‘Training plan was not sufficient’

Brossoit was joined on Tuesday by Bombardier’s chief operating officer David Van der Wee, who further explained the issues that have led to the recall.

Van der Wee said that the “low-floor, short-angle cars” needed to meet the TTC’s requirements “represent a higher-than normal welding challenge” and that the use of a particular type of steel needed to meet the TTC’s corrosion resistance requirements added to the “technological challenge.”

He said that with both of those considerations in mind, it is now clear to him that the “training plan for welders and overall process control was not sufficient to ensure 100% good quality at all times,” though he said that has since been corrected.

“While we were still investigating, controls were put in place in the autumn of 2016 and improvements were implemented immediately. Through additional process improvements, the situation was rectified in June 2017,” he said. “We are committed to quality; the reliability of our streetcars and our rigorous maintenance program should prevent any other issues of this nature.”

Van der Wee said that there is about 1,500 metres of welding in each new streetcar and about 1.5 per cent of that welding in the affected vehicles “may have imperfections.”

He said that the situation “poses absolutely no safety issue for TTC’s riders and employees” but will have to be corrected through a repair process that is expected to take about 19 weeks per vehicle, including three weeks for testing.

Speaking with reporters after Brossoit and Van der Wee addressed the board, TTC Chair Josh Colle said that while he views their appearance as a sign of goodwill and an indication that “they get it,” the ultimate test will be in whether or not they continue to meet delivery targets

“I judge it on how they deliver and their delivery schedule. The last two quarters they have met that schedule so if they continue to do that I will be the first one to commend them for it,” he said. “

The TTC launched a $50-million lawsuit against Bombardier in 2015 over its inability to meet delivery targets and Colle confirmed on Tuesday that lawyers for the transit commission continue to pursue that.