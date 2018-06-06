

A look at the top five promises made by each of the three major Ontario political parties heading into Thursday's election.

NDP - Leader Andrea Horwath

Raise taxes on the wealthiest citizens and companies

Party leader Andrea Horwath has pledged to raise income tax by one percentage point for people earning over $220,000 and two percentage points for those earning over $300,000, while increasing tax on corporate profits from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent.

Provide drug and dental coverage for all Ontarians

Horwath has pledged to invest at least $475 million per year to create a universal pharmacare plan covering prescription medication for all Ontarians. Horwath would also require every employer to provide workers and their families with a "minimum standard" of dental coverage, funded through a combination of employer and worker contributions.

Provide relief for student loans

The NDP will forgive all interest on student loans for current and former post-secondary students who have yet to pay off their Ontario Student Assistance Program debts. Students with outstanding loans who have already paid some of their interest will be reimbursed retroactively. In the future, all provincial student assistance would be in the form of non-repayable grants, instead of loans, ensuring post-secondary students will not owe money to the government.

Increase capacity of hospitals and long-term care

Horwath says she will add 2,000 hospital beds across Ontario, at a cost of over 1.3 billion over four years. An NDP government would increase overall hospital funding by over $1 billion in each of the next four years, and create 15,000 new long-term care beds within five years, at a total cost of over $2 billion, with Ontario on track to have 40,000 new beds by 2028.

Make Hydro One public again

Horwath's government would buy back shares of Hydro One, which was partially privatized in 2015, and overhaul the system to lower household electricity costs by 30 per cent. The NDP have also pledged to scrap "time of use" hydro charges, ensure that Ontarians pay the same hydro delivery costs regardless of where they live, and double the Ontario Electricity Support Program benefit for low-income families who heat with electricity, at a cost of $50 million in the first fiscal year of an NDP government.

PROGRESSIVE CONSERVATIVES - Leader Doug Ford