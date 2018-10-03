

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Anyone who has been watching question period lately will know what's on the minds of Conservative MPs -- the controversial transfer of convicted murderer Terri-Lynne McClintic from a medium-security prison to an Indigenous healing lodge.

The Tories have been relentless in the House of Commons, raising the brutal details of Tori Stafford's killing daily.

The Liberals have denounced the barrage as disgraceful, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling the Conservatives "ambulance chasing politicians" in a testy exchange today.

But Andrew Scheer's Conservatives are unapologetic, saying the failure to keep McClintic locked behind bars resonates with Canadians.

The Tories forced the Liberals to vote on a motion today calling on the government to condemn the transfer and reverse it.

The motion was voted down, but Conservative strategists say raising the Stafford case in the House time after time is part of a broader strategy to emphasize injustices.