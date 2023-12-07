

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The official Opposition continues to force the delay of government bills and billions in spending, in an attempt to get the Liberal government to remove the federal carbon-pricing plan from all home heating by the holidays.

The Conservatives are doing this by prompting 135 votes in the House of Commons today, most of them on the government's estimates.

The party says this will result in round-the-clock voting that will likely last until Friday evening and stall the Liberal agenda as the holiday recess nears.

The Tory votes oppose small amounts of money to billions of dollars in spending that have been earmarked for different government departments.

Some votes oppose as little as $0 to a loonie in funding for departments and agencies, such as Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

The Tories launched their campaign to delay government work on Wednesday, saying they won't stop until families, farmers and First Nations are exempted from the federal carbon-pricing plan, which they say is increasing the cost of living for those groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2023.