

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Conservative and New Democrat MPs are demanding an emergency parliamentary committee meeting to delve into a scathing report from the federal ethics watchdog.

The request comes one day after ethics commissioner Mario Dion found Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in violation of the Conflict of Interest Act over his handling of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Conservative MP Peter Kent and NDP MP Charlie Angus are both requesting a briefing from Dion at an urgent meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee.

Angus also wants the committee to invite Trudeau, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, and Morneau's former chief of staff, Ben Chin, now a senior adviser to the prime minister.

Between them, the two opposition parties have enough members on the committee to force an emergency meeting.

However, with a majority government the Liberals have the most seats on the committee and are likely to reject opposition attempts to magnify Dion's report just weeks before the Oct. 21 election.