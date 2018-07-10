

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Ontario government says it will move to repeal cap and trade, end the York University strike and cancel a controversial wind project when the legislature resumes this week.

Progressive Conservative House Leader Todd Smith says the government will act quickly on all three items because of they are time-sensitive and cannot wait until the fall, when the house normally returns.

Smith says government legislation to scrap the cap-and-trade system will tabled and will also prevent a future government from imposing a carbon price in Ontario.

The strike at York University has been underway since March and during the election the Tories said they would use back-to-work legislation to end the labour dispute.

Smith says the Tories will also cancel the White Pines Wind Project in Eastern Ontario which received notice to proceed during the election period.

This will be the first sitting of the new government led by Doug Ford, whose Tories won a large majority of seats in the spring election.