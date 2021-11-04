

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu says she and other colleagues are forming what she calls a “mini-caucus” within the existing Tory caucus to advocate for those concerned about the impacts of vaccine mandates.

She estimates between 15 to 30 fellow Conservatives including senators could join and imagines it could function like a parliamentary committee, which would call legal or medical experts to speak and allow the public to watch.

Gladu says the idea came about after she and her colleagues shared concerns they were hearing from constituents and they have continued to meet.

She says the format depends on what resources they find available and adds logistics are still being worked out.

She emphasizes the group's formation is “not about Erin O'Toole's leadership.”

There's a good chance it could still be perceived that way, given O'Toole's recent federal election loss and internal discussions around what to do about vaccine mandates, including for MPs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.