A tornado warning for Halton Hills and Milton has ended and replaced with a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada said they were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the region that could produce a tornado.

The tornado warning was issued around 3:30 p.m. and later lifted just before 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon remain under a severe thunderstorm watch, as well as Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill and other parts of York Region.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said.

For the rest of the day, it will be mainly cloudy in Toronto with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Environment Canada said there is a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and after midnight.

Cloudy conditions continue on Friday with a high of 23 C. For the weekend, it will be sunny in the city with a high of 24 C on Saturday and 28 C on Sunday.