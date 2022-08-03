A tornado warning has been lifted for the Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale areas but a number of other watches and warnings remain in effect for a swath of cottage country.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 3 p.m. and then replaced it with a severe thunderstorm warning just before 4 p.m.

A severe tornado watch remains in effect for Grey County, the Bruce Peninsula, Tobermory, Sauble Beach, Owen Sound, Hanover, Dundalk and Kincardine. Environment Canada has also issued a tornado warning for Stratford, Listowel and parts of Perth County.

"Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," that warning states. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

Environment Canada says that wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour are possible in some areas. It says that there could also be localized rainfall amounts of up to 50 millimetres.