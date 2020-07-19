

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada has now ended a series of tornado warnings the extended from Central Ontario to Brampton and Mississauga, while meteorologists say Toronto and much of the GTA can expect severe thunderstorms through Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada said a weather system was over Peel Region that carried conditions favourable for twisters .

"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible," meteorologists said Sunday.

Weather radar tracked “a line” of thunderstorms moving toward Halton Hills from Georgetown with the force to possibly generate tornadoes, Environment Canada said.

The line extended north to Barrie and south into Niagara Region and over Lake Erie.

By 1:20 p.m., all tornado warnings ended and were replaced with severe thunderstorm warnings, covering all of the GTA and beyond.

Meteorologists say Toronto could see wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour and “the risk” of an isolated tornado.