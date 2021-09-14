Tornado watches are currently in effect for a number of areas north of the GTA in southern Ontario, including Barrie and cottage country.

The watches include Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Parry Sound and a number of other areas.

“A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move eastward across the regions this afternoon and into the evening. Some of these storms will likely contain tornadoes,” Environment Canada said in an advisory issued Tuesday afternoon.

According to the advisory, the storms could also bring ping pong ball-sized hail, wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour and heavy downpours.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for other parts of the province from Caledon to Windsor.

There are currently no alerts in effect for Toronto.

The advisory urged people to take cover immediately if threatening weather does approach.

In the event of a tornado, the agency recommends that people go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris,” the agency said.