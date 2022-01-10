The average response time for lower priority ambulance calls has “absolutely” increased in recent days as paramedics spend more time waiting to offload patients at overburdened hospitals, city spokesperson Brad Ross says.

Ross made the comment during an interview with CP24 on Monday, as he discussed a so-called “code red” that was issued over the weekend due to that fact that every available ambulance in the city was either on a call or en route to one.

“That is a moment in time and at any moment in time in a 24-hour period all ambulances may be either at a hospital waiting to offload a patient or at the scene of a call or en route to a call. But if there was a high priority call, for example, what happens is that those calls get triaged by the by the communication centre and an ambulance would then be diverted from a low priority call to that high priority call to deal with that issue,” Ross said. “The residents of Toronto needs to be assured that when they call 911 and you know there's a high priority call that that an ambulance, fire or police will be attending those scenes.”

Ross said that in more normal circumstances approximately 40 per cent of ambulances on duty at any given time are free to respond to calls.

But he conceded that's “not the case” right now.

“We are absolutely seeing delays to low priority, low acuity calls and that is primarily due to the fact that we're seeing paramedics and ambulances at hospitals waiting for sometimes hours at a time to offload patients because hospitals themselves are under pressure with staffing shortages as a result of staff potentially being ill with COVID-19 or having to isolate so it's a it is a domino effect,” Ross said.

Paramedic services across the GTA have expressed concerns about a shortage of emergency personnel as COVID-19 cases in the province increase exponentially.

Over the weekend, the paramedic unit chair for CUPE Local 416 that incident like the one that occurred on Saturday night when there were no free ambulances to respond to calls are sadly becoming increasingly “frequent.”

The City of Toronto has also said that about 13 per cent of its staff across critical and essential services are now calling in sick on a daily basis, further excaberating the problem. That is roughly four times the pre-pandemic rate for unplanned absences.

“Our members could barely handle the calls before COVID. And now when to COVID, they can't keep up and they're exhausted,” Mike Merriman said. “The systems are a mess. I would say it is on the verge of collapse, at least EMS services.”

Ross said that because of the “significant delays” paramedics are facing in hospitals the city is working “directly” with hospital CEOs to find a solution for the issue.