Toronto is adding 90,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its mass immunization clinics over the next two weeks as more people become eligible for the second dose.

In a news release, the city said 30,000 appointments for next week will be available today through the provincial booking system. The remaining 60,000 appointments are for the week of June 28 and will be offered on Monday.

The city said the additional slots are for the Moderna vaccine.

“Team Toronto is doing everything we can to administer doses as quickly as possible. These additional 90,000 appointments over the next two weeks will help people who want their first or second doses as soon as possible,” Tory said in a statement.

The tens of thousands of new bookings come as the province further expanded eligibility for second doses. On Thursday, the Ontario government announced that those who live in Delta hot spots, which include Toronto, and received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30 would be eligible to book a second dose starting next week.

Starting on June 28, the province said, the second-dose rollout will gradually expand to adult residents in non-Delta regions who received their first dose on May 10 or later.

With ‘unprecedented’ demand for both doses, the city said all its clinics will maximize their capacity starting next week, administering about 125,000 jabs per week.

The city said the 30,000 appointments for the week of June 22 made available earlier this week had been filled.

“To protect our community, our health system and our reopening, each of us need to get or complete our vaccinations as soon as possible,” Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“I’m most concerned about people who haven’t been vaccinated at all. The Delta variant poses a demonstrated risk of infection to anyone who is not fully vaccinated – and that is everyone who has only had one dose of vaccine or had none at all. With new appointments, comes new opportunities to get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

You can book through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button at the city’s COVID-19 webpage (https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/) or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

More than 2.8 million doses have been administered in Toronto to date.