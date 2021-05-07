More than 17,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week at Toronto's mass immunization clinics are up for grabs.

The City of Toronto announced the new availabilities on Friday. The 17,064 new appointments are available at five city-run clinics – Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, The Hangar, and Cloverdale Mall.

"As soon as additional vaccine supply was confirmed, we moved to provide these 17,000 new appointments to the public," Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

"I encourage all Toronto residents who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The sooner we are all vaccinated, the sooner we will bring this pandemic to an end."

The new appointments are now available for eligible residents in the province's booking system.

Approximately 223,000 people have booked appointments at city-run vaccination clinics in Toronto since eligibility expanded to include all adults in hot spot postal codes.

The city has administered more than 1.3 million vaccine doses to date.

"Nothing matters more than people coming out for vaccination. Team Toronto is working diligently to ensure that as soon as we receive vaccine supply, we get needles into arms. 17,000 new appointments mean 17,000 more individuals can begin their vaccination process," Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Peel Region reported Friday that more than 600,000 doses have been administered so far and announced that it launches its biggest vaccination week.

Peel Public Health said they are planning to put 150,000 needles in arms next week, putting the region on track to reach its target of 75 per cent first doses administered earlier than expected.

"This upcoming week represents the most exciting moment of our vaccination campaign to date… We know that stopping COVID-19 in Peel helps all of Ontario, and I encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated without delay," Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel's medical officer of health, said in a statement.

"The additional doses we have received are allowing us to deploy planned expansions and initiatives to move our vaccination program into a higher gear."

The influx of vaccine supply will allow the region to add 10,000 new appointments per week and launch 10 more community workplace clinics. With more bookings available, Peel Public Health is also extending the operating hours of its mass immunization clinics.

Earlier this week, Peel officials announced that all adult residents can now book an appointment, weeks ahead of the province's schedule.

As of May 6, 44 per cent of adults in the Peel Region have at least received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario has administered more than 5.8 million jabs since Dec. 2020.