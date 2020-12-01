WATCH LIVE

Toronto and GTA hit with new blast of winter weather

Snow plow

A snow plow drives through a street in Toronto on Dec. 1, 2020. (CP24)

Miriam Katawazi

Miriam Katawazi, Multi-Platform Writer, CTV News Toronto

@MiriamKatawazi


Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 8:54AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 1, 2020 8:58AM EST

TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning that a blast of winter weather is expected to hit parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday.

The federal agency’s statement predicts that parts of York and Durham Region, as well as Halton and Peel Regions could see about five to 10 centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

The City of Toronto, which is not under the special weather statement, is expected to get two centimetres of snow by Wednesday.

“This snowfall is a result of a strengthening low pressure system expected to move through eastern Ontario into Quebec today into Wednesday,” the weather agency said on Tuesday.

“Precipitation associated with this low pressure system is expected to move east of the area Wednesday afternoon or evening.”

The agency said that motorists in the northern parts of the GTA, including Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge, Beaverton and Caledon, should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

News Tips Report Errors

Top Videos

  • false
    Bogoch

    Problems with vaccines appear in days, weeks

    Air Date: December 1, 2020
    false
    weather,

    Toronto sees big blast of winter weather

    Air Date: December 1, 2020
    false
    Winter

    Be alert driving today: CAA

    Air Date: December 1, 2020


Local News

  • Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former head of the Canadian Armed Forces Gen. Rick Hillier walk to the PremerÕs office at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Friday November 27, 2020. Hillier is to lead a new task force that will oversee the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

    Ford, chair of COVID-19 vaccine task force to make announcement in Brampton today

  • Trial resumes for fourth teen to be prosecuted in St. Michael's College sex assault
  • Toronto and GTA hit with new blast of winter weather

World News

  • A square is blocked by the police in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German police say two people have been killed and several others injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP)

    Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, 15 injured

  • Dutch climate activists take Shell to court over emissions
  • Azerbaijan fully reclaims lands around Nagorno-Karabakh

Real Estate News

  • A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a west-end Toronto property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

    CREA reports Canadian home sales set record for September, up 45.6% from last year

  • Ontario realtors are being urged to stop hosting open houses again amid a resurgence of COVID-19.
  • Toronto real estate poses bubble risk, while Vancouver homes are overvalued, UBS says

Sports News

  • The MLSE logo is shown.

    MLSE cuts salaries for full-time staff, extends management and executive reductions

  • 49ers to play 2 upcoming home games in Arizona
  • Grosjean escapes F1 fireball at Bahrain GP after huge crash

Entertainment News

  • FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

    Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020

  • Dave Prowse, who portrayed but did not voice Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at age 85
  • Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante releases graphic novel detailing political journey

Lifestyle News

  • In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, photo the word pandemic is displayed in a dictionary in Washington. Merriam-Webster on Monday announced “pandemic” as its 2020 word of the year. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

    Merriam-Webster's top word of 2020 not a shocker: pandemic

  • Mysterious silver monolith disappears from Utah desert
  • In Santa's mailbag, a peek into children's pandemic worries


MOST READ

CP24 App

MOST WATCHED

  • false
    Brekfast - iPad Retina - details page

    CP24 Breakfast Live Stream

    Air Date: March 13, 2020
  • false
    Ford

    Portal for $200 payments for parents opens

    Air Date: November 30, 2020
  • false
    weather,

    Toronto sees big blast of winter weather

    Air Date: December 1, 2020
  • false
    Tory

    Tory looking into remedy for St. Lawrence vendors

    Air Date: November 30, 2020
  • false
    School bus cancellations in Ontario

    School buses cancellations due to poor weather

    Air Date: December 1, 2020