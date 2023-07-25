A heat warning is now in effect for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario, with scorching temperatures in the forecast and humidex values expected to reach as high as 40 in the coming days.

A high of 31 C is expected in the city on Wednesday, though it will feel more like 37 with the humidex. The temperature will be slightly lower on Thursday, with a high of 29 C, however it will be hotter on Friday, with a high of 33 C expected.

“Friday is expected to be extremely hot with humidex values reaching 40 for many areas,” Environment Canada said in its warning Tuesday. “Minimum temperatures in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat.”

Temperatures are expected to cool off somewhat over the weekend, with a high of 25 C expected on both Saturday and Sunday and a high of 24 C expected on Monday.

The warning stretches roughly as far east as Oshawa, as far west as Windsor and as far north as Orillia

Areas near lakes are expected to be slightly cooler than inland areas.

However, Environment Canada warned that the sweltering conditions could also bring deteriorating air quality.

The agency warned people to watch out for signs of heat illness, including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” the warning reads. “Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

The agency also advised outdoor workers to take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

This summer has seen a spate of global heat waves that have left people sweltering in places around the world as the global temperature rises to new records.