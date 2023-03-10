A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Toronto ahead of a snow storm that is expected to make driving conditions difficult in parts of southern Ontario.

According to Environment Canada, the city could see four to eight centimetres of snow, starting around noon and heading into the evening.

“Widespread snow will push across southwestern Ontario and the Golden Horseshoe today. The evening commute will be affected by this snowfall,” the statement from Environment Canada says. “Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Other parts of Ontario are expected to see even more of the white stuff.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Hamilton, with that city expected to see as much as 20 cm of snow in some areas starting this morning and lasting into the evening.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for St. Catharine’s, Grimsby and Northern Niagara region.

The new snowfall come just a week after another storm left the GTA digging out from under 30 centimetres of snow.

Toronto is expected to see a high of -1 C Friday, though it will feel more like -8 with the wind chill.

Highs of 0 C are expected Saturday and Sunday in the city, rising slightly to 1 C Monday and Tuesday.