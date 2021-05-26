Toronto and Peel Region have both hit new COVID-19 vaccine milestones.

On Wednesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced that the city has administered more than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

To date, 2,010,103 shots into arms have been administered in the city.

Toronto is the first public health unit in Canada to administer more than two million doses.

“Thank you to everyone on Team Toronto who've been working non-stop to reach this milestone. Let's keep it up, Toronto,” Tory tweeted Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the city confirmed that more than 65 per cent of eligible adults have received at least their first dose of vaccine, a week ahead of the province’s target.

Meanwhile, Peel Region’s medical officer of health announced today that the region surpassed one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Dr. Lawrence Loh also said that the region is quickly approaching another milestone in its vaccination effort.

“Today we are rapidly approaching 70 per cent first dose coverage for 18 plus population. I anticipate that milestone to be confirmed today or in the days to come. And that also includes 75 per cent first dose coverage for those aged 50 and over, and over half of our 18 to 49 with first doses,” Loh said at a press conference in Brampton.

While vaccinations are ramping up in Peel, Loh is urging all residents who have not received their first shot to book an appointment.

“...If you have not yet received your first dose, please visit peelregion.ca/COVID-19vaccine to learn about all our offerings and to book today. For those of you who have had their first dose, thank you and please stand by for further information on how to get your second shot.”

As of Tuesday evening, more than 8.2 million vaccine doses have been administered across the province since mid-December.

More than 544,288 people in Ontario have been fully vaccinated. Two doses of approved vaccines being administered in the province are needed for full immunization.