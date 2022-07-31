Toronto Animal Services is waiving the its adoption fees this weekend for its rabbits, rats and guinea pigs.

The animal welfare agency said the fee waiving would apply for the more than 30 small pets available for adoption.

The offer, which started on Friday, will end on Sunday.

The agency posted some photos of its fluffy friends onto social media to display the different animals available.

Despite the pets being small, the agency warned people to be thoughtful about the commitment required to take on a pet.

“It's important to remember that rabbits require a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life,” the agency said on Twitter.

“Always do your research when considering adding a new pet to your household.”