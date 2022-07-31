Toronto Animal Services waives fees for small pet adoptions this weekend
This rabbit named Tiny is currently available for adoption at the Toronto Animal Services. (Toronto Animal Services/Twitter)
Share:
Published Sunday, July 31, 2022 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 31, 2022 10:58AM EDT
Toronto Animal Services is waiving the its adoption fees this weekend for its rabbits, rats and guinea pigs.
The animal welfare agency said the fee waiving would apply for the more than 30 small pets available for adoption.
The offer, which started on Friday, will end on Sunday.
The agency posted some photos of its fluffy friends onto social media to display the different animals available.
Despite the pets being small, the agency warned people to be thoughtful about the commitment required to take on a pet.
“It's important to remember that rabbits require a similar commitment to bringing a puppy or kitten into your life,” the agency said on Twitter.
“Always do your research when considering adding a new pet to your household.”
Looking for something to do this long weekend? Hop on over to one of our shelters for our small pet adoption event. Fees will be waived for rabbits, guinea pigs and rats from July 29 to 31. Learn more about our adoptable pets at https://t.co/ViA1ZV1eFW pic.twitter.com/crXge9W2MT— TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) July 28, 2022