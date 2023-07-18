

The Canadian Press





Metro grocery store workers in the Greater Toronto Area are gearing up to strike as early as tonight, as bargaining continues between the retailer and some 3,700 employees.

Employees at 27 Metro stores in the GTA could strike as early as 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Unifor, the national union representing the Metro workers, called a strike vote before bargaining began, garnering 100 per cent support for the job action if a deal cannot be reached.

The union says progress has been made since negotiations began June 26, but major wage, benefit and other monetary issues remain outstanding.

Unifor national president Lana Payne says the bargaining committee is prepared to negotiate day and night to get a fair deal for workers.

She says Metro employees deserve an agreement that addresses affordability challenges and helps workers benefit from the company’s profits.