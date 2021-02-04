A Toronto-area music teacher has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a student in Richmond Hill in 2018.

An investigation into the teacher, a 60-year-old man, began after a victim contacted York Regional Police to report sexual assaults between May and September 2018 at a music school at 9019 Bayview Avenue.

Police said that at the time, the victim was 11 years old, and the alleged incidents happened during music lessons.

As a result of the investigation, a suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

Valerii Pradidenco has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference – a person under 16, and making explicit material available to a child.

Police believe there may be additional victims as Pradidenco has been teaching music since 2014 in York Region, Toronto, and possibly elsewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.