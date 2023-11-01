Police in the Toronto area are investigating a report of a sewing needle found in a child’s Halloween candy on Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police took to social media on Wednesday morning to warn parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after receiving a report from a parent in Mississauga, Ont. who’d located what was believed to be a sewing needle in theirs.

“Thankfully, no one was injured because it was checked ahead of time,” the post reads.

When reached for further information, Peel police told CTV News Toronto that this report was the only of its kind received since Tuesday evening. They are investigating the report, they said.

In Toronto, police said they received one report of a thumb tack found in a Halloween haul after trick-or-treating in the Culford Road and Lawrence Avenue West area. No one was injured, they said.

Police advise residents and their children to not eat or drink anything from their treat bags before checking “each piece of candy.”

“Look for rips, tears, holes or any other signs of tampering with wrappers,” an officer with Peel police said in a video shared to YouTube.

The service also advises declining any homemade treats, “no matter where they came from.”

CTV News Toronto has also reached out to York, Durham, and Niagara police services to inquire about similar reports. Police in Halton region advised they did not receive reports of any unwanted items located in candy.