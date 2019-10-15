

The Canadian Press





OSHAWA, Ont. - Police say another person has come forward with an allegation of sexual assault against a Toronto-area yoga teacher.

Durham regional police say a woman reported the 36-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., touched her inappropriately while he was working at a GoodLife Fitness location in nearby Ajax in April.

The teacher has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the case.

He already faced two counts of sexual assault related to other clients.

In those cases, the alleged incidents took place while the yoga teacher was working at a GoodLife Fitness in the Oshawa Centre mall.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.