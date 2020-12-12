Toronto is looking to make it official—Santa Claus should be considered an essential service and should not have to adhere to any travel restrictions come Christmas Eve.

A motion expected to be presented at Wednesday’s city council meeting asks the Ontario government to deem Santa Claus an essential service and calls on the federal government to ensure the man in red, along with his reindeer, are exempt from all quarantine measures.

“With other countries like Trinidad and Tobago, Ireland, Belgium and Australia already taking steps to exempt Santa from COVID-19 related restrictions, governments in Canada should similarly take action to assure Canadian children that, despite the current pandemic, Santa will still be able to visit Canadian homes and make spirits bright,” the motion reads.

The motion goes on to say that if Santa were to be naughty and break any other rules, his red suit, beard, cherry nose, distinguished laugh and reindeer would make him easily recognizable.

“Boughs of holly, jingle bells, cups of cheer, mistletoe, candy canes, pine trees, eggnog, twinkling lights and other elements of the Christmas cornucopia will provide some Yuletide joy as we face the coming winter but they will, alas, come up short without the magic of Santa.”

Toronto isn’t the only city working to make sure Santa can visit children on Christmas Eve.

Ottawa recently gave Santa Claus the green light to visit the city, but stressed he still needs to stay physically distanced from other people.

“Mr. Claus has advised us that he has lots of experience keeping his distance from others,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter.

Just got off the phone ☎️ with @VeraEtches and we agreed that only one travel �� exemption will be granted over the holidays - Mr. Claus ���� has advised us that he has lots of experience keeping his distance from others!! ���� pic.twitter.com/ljOskmatWM — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) December 11, 2020

Back in April, as the province was grappling with the first wave of the pandemic, Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a formal declaration saying the Easter Bunny would be considered “an essential service provider” with the authority “to deliver Easter chocolate, candy and related treats to the children of Ontario.”

Time will tell if Santa Claus will be given the same consideration.