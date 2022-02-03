While the Greater Toronto Area escaped the heavy snowfall that was expected overnight, a winter weather travel advisory remains in effect ahead of flurries this afternoon.

Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of four to eight centimetres are in the forecast for Toronto today, significantly less snow than was predicted on Wednesday.

“After a brief break this morning, snow is forecast to redevelop near noon today,” the advisory from the national weather agency read.

“Visibility may be reduced at times due to the moderate snow and local blowing snow, particularly over open areas.”

Drivers will likely face a slippery commute this morning and this afternoon and are urged to exercise caution.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

Areas west of the GTA were hit with substantially more snow than Toronto overnight, including Hamilton, which is currently under a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada says another 10 to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected in Hamilton today

School buses have been cancelled today for students at the Hamilton- Wentworth District School Board and the Hamilton- Wentworth Catholic District School Board.

The City of Toronto has also issued an extreme cold weather alert as the temperature plummets overnight tonight.

Environment Canada says the temperature in Toronto will approach -20 with the wind chill early Friday morning.

Four warming centres will open at 7 p.m. today and will remain open until noon on the day the alert has been terminated.