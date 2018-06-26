

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Starting on Canada Day, casual cyclists will have a new option for accessing the city’s bike share service.

The Toronto Parking Authority, which administers Bike Share Toronto, approved a raft of changes to the program’s fees at its latest meeting this week.

Among them, people will now have the option of taking a one-way trip of 30 minutes or less for $3.25 plus HST.

The parking authority says the new short-term single-trip fee will allow it to work with Metrolinx to offer integrated fees with transit services going forward.

The new single trip of 30 minutes or less will also replace the 24-hour pass as the offering on free ride days.

Cyclists who use the city’s bike share program are set to see some other changes in pricing starting next month.

Starting July 1, the annual price of a membership will go up from $90 per year to $99 per year. A new corporate plan will offer companies and organizations memberships in groups of five at a rate of $90 per person.

Members will continue to be able to take an unlimited number of trips that last 30 minutes or less without incurring any additional charges.

However the price structure for additional time will change to a flat rate of $4 for every additional half hour. Previously, the first additional 30 minutes cost $1.50, the next 30 minutes cost $4 and each half hour after that cost $7.

The Toronto Parking Authority says the increase in the membership fee brings in the first adjustment for inflation since 2014. The fee changes are expected to bring in an additional $300,000 in 2018. The parking authority says it also hopes that the new fare structure for additional time will increase revenue and reduce confusion and complaints from people who use the system.

The $7 fee for a one-day pass – the most popular option on the system – will remain unchanged, as will the $15 fee for a three-day pass.

According to a report tabled this week by Acting Toronto Parking Authority President Andrew Koropeski, the bike share program has seen a 54 per cent increase in revenues from 2016 to 2017 since a new operator was hired. The service has also seen an 81 per cent increase in the number of rides.

The system currently has 2,750 bikes and 270 stations spread across the city.