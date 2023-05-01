The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for the April 50/50 winner of nearly $3 million, but they don't have a way to contact them.

In what the Jays Care Foundation calls an “incredible opening draw,” the franchise’s 50/50 Amazing April Mega Jackpot cracked a $2.87 million prize.

The foundation confirmed in a tweet the winning ticket was bought at Rogers Centre on April 11. Because the ticket was purchased at the ballpark, the organization doesn't have a way to contact the winner, so they are asking whoever has the winning number to contact them to claim the prize.

Last season, Jays fans collectively took home $10 million through the 50/50 draws.

There are two draws Jays fans can participate in. The Homestand Jackpots give fans a chance during each homestand from May to August, while the Mega Jackpots combine all ticket sales from the entire month.

The next Mega Jackpot will take place in September.