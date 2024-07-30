A guest at a Toronto Blue Jays game earlier this month is $825,000 richer – they just don’t know it yet.

The ball club’s charity, the Jays Care Foundation, announced on Tuesday that the owner of the winning $825,953 ticket sold at the July 21 matchup against the Detroit Tigers has yet to come forward.

Because the ticket for the 50/50 Homestand Jackpot was purchased from an in-stadium seller, and not online, the foundation said it doesn’t have the ticket holder’s contact information.

“Jays Care urges fans who attended the Sunday, July 21 game vs the Detroit Tigers to check their tickets,” the organization said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

“If a fan has the lucky winning ticket number 775805257, they should come forward to jayscare5050@bluejays.com to claim their prize.”

This isn’t the first time a big 50/50 prize has gone unclaimed.

Last year, the winning ticket for the Amazing April 50/50 Jackpot – worth $2.87 million—went unclaimed for 10 days before the winner was found. In that case, Jays Care also announced it was looking to identify the lucky fan, who purchased their ticket in-person at the Rogers Centre.

Unlike OLG draws such as Lotto 6/49 or Lotto Max where unclaimed tickets expire one year after the draw date, 50/50 tickets expire 90 days after the relevant draw.

“If at the expiry of 90 days the prize has not been claimed, the prize monies will be donated back to another charitable organization with the approval of the ‘Alcohol & Gaming Commission of Ontario’ and the ‘Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division of Nova Scotia,’” Jays Care told CTV News Toronto in an email.

In 2023, Jays Care said, fans took home a record-breaking $16 million through 50/50 jackpots.

Jays fans located in Ontario and Nova Scotia are eligible to buy tickets for 50/50 raffles online.