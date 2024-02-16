The Toronto Blue Jays have signed a deal with 2021 All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.

Escobar, called to the big leagues in 2006, has played for the likes of the White Sox, Twins, Diamondbacks, Brewers, Mets, and Angels, posting a .253 batting average with 247 doubles, 46 triples, 164 home runs, and 636 RBI over the course of his 13-season career.

In 2021, he was invited to participate in the MLB's All-Star weekend.

More to come...