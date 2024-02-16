Toronto Blue Jays sign deal with 2021 All-Star infielder
Published Friday, February 16, 2024 10:01AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 16, 2024 10:02AM EST
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed a deal with 2021 All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.
Escobar, called to the big leagues in 2006, has played for the likes of the White Sox, Twins, Diamondbacks, Brewers, Mets, and Angels, posting a .253 batting average with 247 doubles, 46 triples, 164 home runs, and 636 RBI over the course of his 13-season career.
In 2021, he was invited to participate in the MLB's All-Star weekend.
More to come...
OFFICIAL: We’ve signed INF Eduardo Escobar to a Minor League deal with an invite to Major League #SpringTraining. pic.twitter.com/RbUOwEg38J— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 16, 2024