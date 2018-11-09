

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Fly Jamaica flight that was bound for Toronto has crash-landed in Guyana, the airline confirms.

The flight returned to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Georgetown minutes after taking off for Canada due to a technical problem, the airline said.

It was then involved in an accident upon landing.

There were a total of 118 passengers on board the plane, including 82 Canadians.

One Toronto woman who spoke to CP24 said that her mother was among those on board the aircraft.

She said that her mother told her that the plane was in the air for about 45 minutes when it “suddenly” turned around and headed back to the airport. She said that after the plane landed the occupants had to disembark using a emergency slide. The woman’s mother was taken to hospital but is expected to be fine.

“She is in the hospital. She is complaining of her back and head hurting her and her blood pressure is really high. But she said everything is OK and she is OK,” Rabina Reopnarine said. “She just wants to come home.”

St. Lucia News is reporting that six people were injured in the accident.