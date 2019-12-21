

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





All Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga have reopened following a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say four vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on the eastbound lanes east of Winston Churchill Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

Peel paramedics say they transported six people to a hospital.

All sustained non-life-threatening injuries, OPP say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.