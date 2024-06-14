All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW in Niagara Falls have reopened after a dump truck hit an overhead sign late Friday morning.

The highway was closed briefly at Mountain Road to remove the sign.

Photos posted by police on social media show the damage caused by the collision.

Police say the truck driver initially fled but has returned to the scene. No word on what charges will be laid.

Full closure of #QEW northbound at Mountain Rd in Niagara Falls to remove overhead sign that was struck by a dump truck with the box up. Estimated closure of 3 hours. Driver returned to scene and will be charged. ^rt pic.twitter.com/SCUHxHgnKm — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 14, 2024

This is the second incident involving a dump truck this week that has resulted in the closure of the highway.

On Tuesday, another dump truck struck a pedestrian overpass on the QEW in Mississauga, closing the highway in both directions for hours.