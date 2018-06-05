

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Toronto-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way have reopened near Burlington following a serious single-vehicle collision.

It happened just east of Burloak drive at around 11 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the driver of the vehicle was trapped following the crash.

The severity of the injuries are not known.

The closure was in effect for several hours but the roadway did reopen at around 2:30 p.m.