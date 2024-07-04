Toronto-bound QEW closed in Beamsville after pedestrian struck
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Thursday, July 4, 2024 7:10AM EDT
All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW have been closed in Beamsville following a collision involving a pedestrian.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian around 3:15 a.m.
All Toronto-bound lanes of the highway are closed at Ontario Street as police investigate. The northbound on-ramp from Ontario Street to the QEW is also closed.
OPP say they expect the closure to last until around 8:30 a.m.