Toronto is about to get hit with another winter storm, just two weeks after a historic blizzard that the city is still digging out from.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto ahead of a system that is expected to dump 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on the city by Thursday morning.

The weather agency says that rain showers will transition to snow later this afternoon with the snowfall continuing through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

It is warning drivers to expect “hazardous conditions” on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the TTC has said the service will be suspended on the Scarborough RT throughout the day on Wednesday due to the inclement weather, with shuttle buses running between Kennedy and McCowan stations.

The city is also pausing snow removal efforts that have been ongoing since the Jan. 17 storm to ensure that resources can be focused on clearing roads and sidewalks.

It has said that 600 snow plows, 200 salt tracks and 350 sidewalk plows will be available.

“What we have done is move all the plows and trucks and so on into positions around the city so they are actually positioned to begin plowing once it starts to snow. In the meantime they are starting with the brining and salting operations as soon as the rain starts to freeze so we will be as prepared as possible,” Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Wednesday morning. “They will be plowing later on today and overnight very aggressively and once the plowing is done they will return to the snow removal operation.”

The storm two weeks ago dumped 55 centimetres of snow on some parts of Toronto,. Which is more snow than the city typically receives during the entire month of January.

Since then crews have hauled away over 92,000 tonnes of snow to five dumping sites but that work remains ongoing and will likely be complicated by the latest snowfall.

“Let’s remember this is the biggest snow removal operation in the history of the city,” Tory said Wednesday. “It is a very big operation and I want to once again thank people for their patience but I also want to thank the men and women who are cleaning up, who continue to clean up and are going to have to clean up from this snowfall we are going to have over the next day or so, which is not going to be as big.”

While most of the GTA is only covered by a winter weather travel advisory at this point, Environment Canada has upgraded that to a winter storm