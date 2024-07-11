Toronto set a July 10 record rainfall after the remnants of Hurricane Beryl bellowed through the province on Wednesday.

Environment Canada recorded 46.1 millimetres of rain at Toronto Pearson International Airport on July 10, setting a new daily rainfall record for the city.

The previous highest total for that date was 33.4 millimetres in 2006.

The remnant of Hurricane Beryl arrived in the Greater Toronto Area Wednesday, bringing torrential downpours that resulted in some ponding on some local roads. A rainfall warning was issued for Toronto and the rest of the GTA, but has since been cancelled.

The rain lasted into early Thursday morning before tapering off. Thursday’s expected to be cloudy with a high of 25 C.