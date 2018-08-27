

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 42-year-old building superintendent has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two children, Toronto police say.

The man, who was previously employed as the superintendent of a building on Rockford Road, near Steeles Avenue and Bathurst Street, was arrested on Aug. 13 after police allege he sexually assaulted a young girl over the past four years.

He was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years old.

Days later, police say he was subsequently charged in connection with the sexual assault of a young boy from 2013 to 2016.

Investigators say the child was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

Additional charges were laid against the man, including sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and indecent exposure to a person under 16 years old.

The suspect, identified by police as Barry Strangways, of Toronto, is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Police say over the past 16 years, the man has worked as a superintendent at 4750 Jane Street, 2911 Bayview Avenue, and 12 Rockford Road.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.