A building near Toronto’s Kensington Market that was partially demolished Saturday after it leaned over the sidewalk was deemed “unsafe” by the city a decade ago, publicly-accessible records show.

According to a July 15, 2014 inspection of the building on Dundas Street near Augusta Avenue, the property owner was issued an “order to remedy unsafe building,” the status of which is listed as “not resolved.”

“The building (or part of) was deemed to be unsafe; steps must be taken to render the building safe,” the order read.

City records show that the building was issued a similar order on Friday.

Parts of the building, including the roof and exterior walls, were demolished Saturday and the city said work is underway to determine whether the remaining structure is safe.

The top of the building's Dundas Street-facing façade was seen sagging over the sidewalk below on Friday morning, prompting an evacuation. At least 10 people were removed from the impacted buildings.

No injuries were reported.

Construction workers in the area first observed the leaning building and called 911. Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop said that upon arrival, crews immediately established a “collapse zone” around the building, which houses a convenience store on its main floor and apartments on its second floor.

It’s unclear what caused the roof and exterior wall to deteriorate, but Jessop said a full investigation would follow the demolition to determine what caused the structural damage.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to the city for comment.