Voters are heading to the polls today in a byelection to choose a new councillor for Ward 20, Scarborough Southwest.

The seat was left vacant after former councillor Gary Crawford resigned in July in order to run as a PC candidate in a provincial byelection in Scarborough-Guildwood. That seat had been left vacant by Mitzie Hunter, who resigned as an MP in order to run for mayor.

The race has attracted 23 candidates to fill the council seat.

Some 4,374 eligible voters turned out for advance voting, which was held this past Saturday and Sunday.

The polls are set to open at 10 a.m. and they will remain open until 8 p.m. today.

Voters need one piece of ID showing their name and address in the ward in order to vote. Full voter information can be found on the City of Toronto’s website.