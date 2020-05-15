

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The City of Toronto announced Friday the cancellation of permits for major events and festivals through the end of August to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a news release, the city said events with more than 250 people will be cancelled until July 31, while those with more than 25,000 will be cancelled through August 31.

The city initially cancelled permits for major events and festivals through June 30.

"It is with deep regret that we are forced to extend the cancellation of large festivals to continue to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Special events and festivals are critical to the livability, vitality and economic success of Toronto, and that is why we are launching the Cultural Festivals Recovery Program to ensure that when we defeat COVID-19, these festivals can return safely and contribute to Toronto's economic recovery,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

The cancellation of events of more than 250 people includes Salsa on St. Clair, Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, Honda Indy, Toronto Triathlon Festival, Beaches International Jazz Festival, and Big on Bloor, among others.

Cancelled events of more than 25,000 people includes Jerkfest, Taste of the Danforth, Taste of Manila, and Toronto Chinatown Festival.

This year's Canadian National Exhibition (CNE), Toronto Caribbean Carnival and Toronto Pride Parade were already cancelled by organizers.

The city said the cancellation of professional sporting events is not included in the decision.