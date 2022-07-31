A new event that was supposed to close out Toronto’s 55th annual Caribbean Carnival has been suddenly called off.

According to organizers, Carnival Flavours at Stanley Barracks, Hotel X is being pushed back to a later date “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Carnival Flavours is postponed this afternoon in order to celebrate Trinidad and Tobago's 60th Independence with a free event at Yonge Dundas Square on August 27 and 28,” said Andre Newell, who handles marketing, communications and partnerships for Toronto Caribbean Carnival, in an email to CP24.

The festival also shared the news in a tweet posted Sunday shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Carnival Flavours is postponed this afternoon in order to celebrate Trinidad and Tobago's 60th Independence with a free event on Aug 27th and 28th at Yonge-Dundas Square. Full details coming soon!



��Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets. #TOCarnival2022 pic.twitter.com/lRNKadIReZ — Toronto Carnival (@GoTOCarnival) July 31, 2022

The sold-out event was to feature food and drinks from several different Caribbean islands and their local communities in the GTA. Organizers had billed it as an opportunity for attendees to “rediscover flavours from each of the Islands through the showcase of their favourite culinary delights, entertainment and souvenirs.”

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival, which is believed to be the largest street festival of its kind in North America, made a return this summer following a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Previously known as Caribana, the month-long festival was first established in 1967.

Its events are typically attended by more than 1.2 million people, including 180,000 tourists.